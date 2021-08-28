Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Football 2021: Schedule, live stream, Preview, Team Updates, How to Watch

By Project Spurs
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter three seasons of football at Hawaii, quarterback Chevan Cordeiro is essentially still just a sophomore as he enters Year 4. This, of course, is made possible thanks to a redshirt season his freshman year in 2018, and the extra year of eligibility granted to players for last season. Despite posting a 4-4 record last year, Hawaii still earned a bowl game thanks to their .500 record.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Football
Local
Hawaii Sports
Local
Hawaii College Sports
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Graham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rainbow Warriors#American Football#Team Updates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
The Associated Press

Hurricane Ida evacuees urged to return to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — With power due back for almost all of New Orleans by next week, Mayor LaToya Cantrell strongly encouraged residents who evacuated because of Hurricane Ida to begin returning home. But outside the city, the prospects of recovery appeared bleaker, with no timeline on power restoration and homes and businesses in tatters.
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy