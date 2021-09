ATLANTA, GA – As we continue to see a rise in temperature in the coming weeks, Georgia Power is offering energy assistance programs for citizens who need help. In partnership with established nonprofits, communities, and faith-based organizations, Georgia Power has created programs that are here to help citizens pay or reduce their monthly bills. These programs are specially created to meet the needs of customers across the state. This is achieved by identifying the problems and solutions needed to solve their specific needs and determine eligibility for assistance.