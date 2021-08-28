Cancel
Why UFC Undisputed 3 Is Still the Best MMA Game

By Fintan McGuinness
keengamer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you look at EA Sports UFC 4, especially on YouTube, someone in the comments will always remind you that UFC Undisputed 3 was really the best. It holds such a soft spot in the hearts of players. Many (myself included) keep their PS3s out just to play this one game, whilst completely ignoring the newer versions out there. Looking at the difference in graphics, animation, and rosters, it might seem strange that this is the case. EA has been making games on better hardware, with more money and more expansive fighter deals. Yet, they have never come close to replicating the quality of gameplay available in Undisputed 3.

