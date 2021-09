Daniel Farke has defended Norwich’s approach to transfer business, insisting: “We cannot risk the future of this club.”The German insists the Canaries, who are aiming to avoid a repeat of their last two stints in the Premier League which have ended in instant relegation, must live within their means.It comes amid criticism from a sports radio presenter earlier this week that they lack ambition and are content to flit between the top two tiers.The club sold star playmaker Emi Buendia to Aston Villa in June but have reinvested the money, with the signings of Ben Gibson Christos Tzolis and...