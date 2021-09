Brendan Rodgers is excited about some of the challenges coming up for Leicester in September, but has admitted his team are a “long way off” the level he expects.The Foxes headed into the international break with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Norwich on Saturday to make it two wins out of three in the Premier League.Leicester return to action on September 11 at home to champions Manchester City and days later host Napoli in their opening Europa League match of the season.It will be a stern examination of the FA Cup winners, who require improvements after they were pushed all...