The Bombers got off to a quit start in their home opener against the Oracles going up 5 to 0 in the first 10 minutes. They were able to put one more in the net before the half but unfortunately made a defensive error which cost goalkeeper Jared Williamson (Sr) his opportunity at a shutout. The second half the Bombers did a nice job working on possessing the ball while still creating a lot of scoring opportunities, which resulted in scoring 3 additional goals. Offensively, Jaun Valencia led the way for the Bombers with 2 goals and 1 assist. Defensively, Matthew Brandenburg, Broc Beier, & Cameron Grzych each split time effectively leading the Bomber defense while giving Goalkeeper Jared Williamson an easy day with only 4 saves.