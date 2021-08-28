NJEDA to award $20M in grants to 29 entities statewide

TRENTON, NJ — The New Jersey Economic Development Authority announced Aug. 24 that an additional $11 million has been allocated to Phase 2 of the Sustain & Serve NJ program, bringing the total for this round of grant funding to $20 million. The NJEDA anticipates awarding grants to 29 organizations statewide through Phase 2 of the program. This funding is expected to support the purchase of two million meals from nearly 300 N.J. restaurants in more than 120 municipalities statewide. Through Phase 1 of the program, during the past five months, the program has supported the purchase of 1.5 million meals from more than 350 restaurants with grants totaling more than $14 million.