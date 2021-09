Like many of our faculty, this week I returned to my favorite place on campus: a classroom of students. There was a mix of anxiousness and excitement among the graduate students and co-instructors gathered for “The American Professoriate,” our semester-long deep dive into the major issues facing higher education. We have an extraordinary group of students, in fields from English literature to neuroscience, and I can’t wait to hear their views on everything from democratic discourse to the ethics of the meritocracy. I’ve enjoyed talking with many of our faculty about how excited they are to be “back in their element.” Many of us realized how much had been lost during this pandemic.