Four Cowboys named to NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Big Board

By Cody Tucker
 9 days ago
LARAMIE -- The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl released its 2022 Big Board on Friday as a lead up to the college football season. The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl has become one of the premier college football all-star games in the country over the past 10 seasons. Among the individuals on the original list of players to watch this season are four Wyoming Cowboys in defensive end Garrett Crall, linebacker Chad Muma, running back Xazavian Valladay and offensive tackle Alonzo Velazquez.

Behind the numbers

LARAMIE -- When the dust settled in this one, the only number that really mattered was one. Uninspired, out of sync and on their collective heels, it took an eight-play, 75-yard fourth-quarter drive for the Cowboys to stave off the upset Saturday. Sean Chambers hit a streaking Treyton Welch for the 21-yard game-winning touchdown with just 47 ticks remaining on the clock.
