Texas State

Kid Rock Cancels Shows in Texas as ‘Over Half the Band’ Battles COVID-19

By Sterling Whitaker
102.7 KORD
102.7 KORD
 7 days ago
Kid Rock's two shows that were slated to take place in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday and Saturday (Aug. 27-28) have been canceled due to COVID-19. The rocker, rapper and sometimes country singer was scheduled to perform at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth on those nights. He turned to Twitter on Thursday (Aug. 26) to give fans the news of the cancellations, writing, "I am pi--ed. Over half the band has f--king covid (not me), and before u s--t for brains bloggers and media trolls run your mouths, many of them, like me, have been vaccinated."

102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

