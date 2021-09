Made a couple of decent saves and was pretty good at coming out for crosses, corners and his distribution was as solid as ever. He couldn’t do anything about the goal so no blame apportioned there. Didn’t have to do a lot after they went 1-0 as they just sat back. Loses some marks because the defence need someone shouting at them when they’re making silly errors and to help them organise. He should have been apoplectic at the defending that led to the goal and yet I don’t think I heard a peep from him all game.