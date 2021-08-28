Robert Rodriguez Hypes Up New Star Wars Show

Since "The House of Mouse" first announced The Mandalorian spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett back in December 2020 (yeah, that does feel like it was ten years ago), we've had a few updates here and there. We know that Robert Rodriguez, Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni will be serving as executive producers. Following that, we also learned that Ming-Na Wen would be reprising her role as Fennec Shand. And then things got kinda quiet- that is, until this month. That's when Disney+ confirmed that The Book of Boba Fett would premiere before the end of the year, and The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito revealed that the series had "just finished shooting" during an interview. Now we're hearing from Rodriguez, who shared his excitement for the project while also teasing what viewers can expect during an interview with Collider. "[I] can't say anything about it at all right now, but it's coming out in December… Wait until you see what's coming. It's going to blow your mind. That's all I can say. I can talk it up all I want because I know it over-delivers. It way over-delivers. People are going to be so pumped when they see it," Rodriguez revealed (and you can check out the full interview here).