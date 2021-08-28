Robert Rodriguez Hypes Up New Star Wars Show
Robert Rodriguez teased that the new Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett is going to bring in the goods. Season 2 of The Mandalorian took fans on an exciting journey that continued to expand the lore of the Star Wars universe while reintroducing certain characters into the series. Boba Fett (Temeura Morrison) made a triumphant return in the Season 2 premiere, but really stood out in Episode 206, “The Tragedy.” In this episode directed by Robert Rodriguez, the character dons his old Boba Fett armor onscreen for the first time in decades.talesbuzz.com
