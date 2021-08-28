Orlando Bloom recalls ‘narrowly escaping death’ during 1998 fall
Orlando Bloom took some time to reflect on a life-threatening fall the star suffered back in 1998, sharing details of the accident on social media. “That’s me in my back brace circa 1998 about 3months after I fell 3floors and crushed my spine, narrowly escaping death and paralysis,” wrote the 44-year-old actor on Instagram, captioning a flick of himself riding a bike while wearing the brace and smiling, despite his injuries.talesbuzz.com
