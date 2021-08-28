Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Orlando Bloom recalls ‘narrowly escaping death’ during 1998 fall

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrlando Bloom took some time to reflect on a life-threatening fall the star suffered back in 1998, sharing details of the accident on social media. “That’s me in my back brace circa 1998 about 3months after I fell 3floors and crushed my spine, narrowly escaping death and paralysis,” wrote the 44-year-old actor on Instagram, captioning a flick of himself riding a bike while wearing the brace and smiling, despite his injuries.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Orlando Bloom
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Miranda Kerr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralysis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Family Relationshipsnewsbrig.com

Inside Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s First Year With Daughter Daisy

And she’s grateful to have an experienced teammate in Bloom at her side. “I’ve got an incredible fiancé who has done this before—he has a 10-year-old son,” she explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Though she initially begged off hearing tales from Bloom and Kerr’s years of playing happy family, “they actually helped. They’re like, ‘Oh, you’ve had a run at this. You know how to do this.'”
Celebrities940wfaw.com

Orlando Bloom Shares How Almost Dying Changed His Life

Orlando Bloom is reflecting on “narrowly escaping death” in 1998. The 44-year-old wrote on IG: “That’s me in my back brace circa 1998 about 3 months after I fell 3 floors and crushed my spine, narrowly escaping death and paralysis,” alongside an old photo of himself riding a bike and wearing a brace. “Grateful everyday for my limbs that allow me to push my limits and live life on my edge (safer now🙏).”
Celebritiesmycouriertribune.com

Orlando Bloom 'grateful' for life after 1998 spinal injury

Orlando Bloom is “grateful” to be alive after “narrowly escaping death” following 1998 spine injury. The ‘Carnival Row’ star “crushed” his spine in a nasty injury in 1998 when he fell down three floors of a building, and has shared a picture from a few months after the incident as he recalled the dangerous time.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Meghan Markle At War With Neighbor Katy Perry, Prince Harry Need’s Finances Micromanaged, And This Week’s Top Royal Reports

It’s our favorite time of the week–royal roundup time! If you’re obsessed with all things royal related, prepare to get your ultimate fix. This week, many of the most scandalous reports centered around the ever polarizing Meghan Markle. As to be expected, most of those damning claims dealt with new feuds and controlling behavior, as is favorited by some outlets.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Katy Perry: Stalker Misses Court Hearing

Katy Perry’s suspected stalker missed his court hearing on Friday. An arrest warrant has now been issued against the 38-year-old. US singer Katy Perry (36, “Smile”) can’t breathe easy yet. Her alleged stalker did not appear at a court hearing scheduled for Friday, January 8, and is still at large. This is reported by the US portal “TMZ”. An arrest warrant was issued accordingly.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Kaley Cuoco Split From Her Husband Karl Cook

When Kaley Cuoco met Karl Cook in March 2016, the two made an instant connection that would eventually lead to their marriage. According to Us Weekly, Cuoco and Cook, who are both avid equestrians, met at a horse show, and they started dating shortly after. "I couldn't be happier. I...
Celebritiescountryliving.com

‘AGT’ Judge Sofía Vergara Issued a Stern Warning to Simon Cowell About Revenge

While America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell is busy giving harsh notes to quarterfinalists, fellow panelist Sofía Vergara is still brainstorming her revenge on him. Earlier in AGT season 16 during one of the audition episodes, Simon had season 11’s danger act duo Ryan Stock and Amberlynn help him pull a heart-stopping prank on Sofía. Afterward, Sofía promised to get Simon back. Now that season 16 of the NBC competition series is further along, many are wondering if the Modern Family actress will stay true to her word.

Comments / 0

Community Policy