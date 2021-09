The second annual Savannah SCORE Women In Business: An Evening for Professional Development is scheduled for Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at The Clyde Venue beginning at 6:30pm. Women who are currently in business are invited to attend to network with other female entrepreneurs and to strategize with fellow female leaders of the community. Topics include resources for prepping and sourcing financial assistance; creating best practices for employee recruiting and engagement; how to get the most out of networking and community engagement opportunities; and goal setting.