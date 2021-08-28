Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds DraftKings Inc. Shareholders Of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against DraftKings Inc. f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DKNG) - Get Draftkings, Inc. (DKNG) Report ("DraftKings") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired DraftKings securities between December 23, 2019 and June 15, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 31, 2021

Website: https://www.ktmc.com/draftking-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=draftking

Contact: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 Toll free (844) 887-9500

DraftKings operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the U.S. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business (B2B). DraftKings was incorporated in Nevada as DEAC NV Merger Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of its legal predecessor, DEAC, a special purpose acquisition company. On April 23, 2020, DEAC consummated transactions contemplated by a Business Combination Agreement (the "Business Combination") dated December 22, 2019, as amended on April 7, 2020. In connection therewith, DraftKings acquired all of the issued and outstanding share capital of SBTech (Global) Limited ("SBTech"). SBTech is a full-service B2B turnkey technology provider with omni-channel sports betting solutions, trading services, and marketing and bonus tools powering popular sports betting and online gaming brands.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) SBTech had a history of unlawful operations; (2) accordingly, DraftKings' merger with SBTech exposed it to dealings in black-market gaming; (3) the foregoing increased DraftKings' regulatory and criminal risks with respect to these transactions; (4) as a result of all the foregoing, DraftKings' revenues were, in part, derived from unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; (5) accordingly, the benefits of the Business Combination were overstated; and (6) as a result, DraftKings' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DraftKings investors may, no later than August 31, 2021 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP James Maro, Jr., Esq.280 King of Prussia Road Radnor, PA 19087(844) 887-9500 (toll free) info@ktmc.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-kessler-topaz-meltzer--check-llp-reminds-draftkings-inc-shareholders-of-securities-fraud-class-action-lawsuit-301363682.html

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
46K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Draftkings Inc#Llp#Draftkings Inc F K A#Deac Nv Merger Corp#Sbtech#The Business Combination#Court#Llp James Maro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
DraftKings
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
TheStreet

CARLOTZ 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General And Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against CarLotz, Inc. - LOTZ, LOTZW

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses in excess of $1,150,000 that they have until September 7, 2021to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against CarLotz, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LOTZ, LOTZW), if they purchased the Company's securities between December 30, 2020 and May 25, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") and/or pursuant to the Company's June 2021 initial public offering. These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Generac Holdings Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead The Generac Class Action Lawsuit - GNRC

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) - Get Generac Holdings Inc. Report securities between February 23, 2021 and July 29, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until October 19, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Generac class action lawsuit. The Generac class action lawsuit charges Generac and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Generac class action lawsuit - captioned Khami v. Generac Holdings Inc., No. 21-cv-06777 - was commenced on August 20, 2021 in the Central District of California and is assigned to Judge Stephen V. Wilson. A similar lawsuit, Procter v. Generac Holdings Inc., No. 21-cv- 07009, is also pending in the Central District of California.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates HRC, RAVN, RFL, STMP; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2021 , New York—Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) - Get Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Baxter International Inc. for $156.00 per share in cash. If you are a Hill-Rom shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SPECTRUM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Spectrum" or the "Company") (SPPI) - Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Spectrum securities between December 27, 2018 and August 5, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until November 1, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE)

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming October 12, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Live Ventures Incorporated ("Live Ventures" or the "Company") (LIVE) - Get Live Ventures Inc Report securities between December 28, 2016 and August 3, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming September 7, 2021deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased DiDi Global Inc. ("DiDi" or the "Company") (DIDI) : (a) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs" or "shares") pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's June 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering"); and/or (b) securities between June 30, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Yalla Group Limited (YALA) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or the "Company") (NYSE: YALA) American Depository Shares ("ADSs" or "shares") between September 30, 2020 and August 9, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Yalla investors have until October 12, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. ("Hill-Rom" or the "Company") (HRC) - Get Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Baxter International Inc.("Baxter") (BAX) - Get Baxter International Inc. Report. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $156.00 per share in cash for each share of Hill-Rom common stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $12.4 billion, including the assumption of debt.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Investors

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas on behalf of those who acquired Cassava Sciences, Inc. ("Cassava" or the "Company") (SAVA) - Get Cassava Sciences, Inc. Report securities from September 14, 2020 through August 27, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until October 26, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

DIDI Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds DiDi Global Inc. F/k/a Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. Shareholders With Losses Exceeding $250K Of Class Action And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against DiDi Global Inc. f/k/a Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. ("DiDi" or "the Company") (DIDI) and certain of its directors on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired shares (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted in June 2021 (the "IPO"), and/or (2) securities between June 27, 2021 and July 21, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/didi.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Generac Holdings Inc. Investors With Losses Over $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important October 19 Deadline In Securities Class Action Commenced By The Firm - GNRC

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) - Get Generac Holdings Inc. Report between February 23, 2021 and July 29, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important October 19, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

BZ Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Kanzhun Limited Investors Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2021

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Kanzhun Limited ("Kanzhun" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BZ) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Kanzhun securities between June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/bz.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. And Announces Opportunity For Investors With Substantial Losses To Lead Case

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that it filed a class action lawsuit charging Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) - Get Cassava Sciences, Inc. Report and certain of its executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Purchasers of Cassava Sciences common stock between February 2, 2021 and August 24, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until October 26. 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Cassava Sciences class action lawsuit. The Cassava Sciences class action lawsuit ( Brazeau v. Cassava Sciences, Inc., 21-cv-00751) was commenced on August 27, 2021 in the Western District of Texas and is assigned to Judge Robert L. Pitman.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

SAVA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas captioned Newell v. Cassava Sciences, Inc., et al., (Case No. 21-cv-760) on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Cassava Sciences, Inc. ("Cassava" or the "Company") (SAVA) - Get Cassava Sciences, Inc. Report securities between September 14, 2020 and August 27, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
LawPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Yalla Group Limited And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or "the Company") (NYSE: YALA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

HYRE INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against HyreCar Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of HyreCar Inc.. ("HyreCar" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HYRE) from May 14, 2021 through August 10, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Investment In Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - SRAC; SRACW; SRACU

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Stable Road Acquisition Corp. ("Stable Road" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SRAC; SRACW; SRACU) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, and docketed under 21-cv-06287, is on behalf of all purchasers of Stable Road securities (the "Class") between October 7, 2020 and July 13, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

Comments / 0

Community Policy