Tokyo 2020 Day 5 Preview: Medallists Brent Lakatos And Nicolas-Guy Turbide Set For More Races

- Stefan Daniel in contention in Para triathlon - Women wrap up wheelchair basketball group stage- Preliminary play continues in boccia

TOKYO, Aug. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - The Tokyo 2020 Canadian Paralympic Team heads into Day 5 of competition looking to add to its total of eight medals and post strong results as preliminary play continues in several sports. Below is what's on tap for Canada on Sunday August 29 in Tokyo:

  • Four-time Para triathlon world champion Stefan Daniel ( Calgary, AB) will be going for gold in the men's PTS5 event. A silver medallist at Rio 2016 five years ago when Para triathlon made its Paralympic debut, Daniel has been one of the sport's best athletes ever since. Also in competition is Kamylle Frenette ( Dieppe, NB) in the women's PTS5 race, which will be her Paralympic debut. Canadian audiences will be able to livestream the races in primetime on Saturday evening, as both athletes will be on the course at the same time with the men hitting the water for the swim leg at 8:30 a.m. JST / 7:30 p.m. ET (Saturday), just a minute before the women start.
  • There is no resting for Brent Lakatos ( Dorval, QC) in Tokyo as just 15 hours after winning his eighth career Paralympic medal, a silver in the 5000m, he is back for the men's T53 400m heats at 11:34 a.m. JST / 10:34 p.m. ET (Saturday). He is the reigning Paralympic silver medallist in this distance. Also in Para athletics, Jessica Frotten ( Whitehorse, YT) and Austin Ingram ( Petawawa, ON) will make their Paralympic debuts. Wheelchair racer Frotten will be in the women's T53 800m heats at 10:36 a.m. JST / 9:36 p.m. ET (Saturday) while sprint runner Ingram is in the men's T13 100m heats at 12:42 p.m. / 11:42 p.m. ET (Saturday). Should any of Lakatos, Frotten, and Ingram advance, finals at the track start at 7 p.m. JST / 6 a.m. ET.
  • Five swimmers will hit the starting blocks, including Nicolas-Guy Turbide ( Quebec City, QC), who captured a silver medal on day two of Tokyo 2020 in his signature backstroke event. He returns to the pool, and this time will race in the men's 50m freestyle S13. His heat takes place at 10 a.m. JST / 9 p.m. ET (Saturday). Nicholas Bennett ( Parksville, BC) and Angela Marina ( Cambridge, ON) will start things off for Canada in the men's and women's 100m breaststroke SB14, respectively. Bennett's race is at 9:19 a.m. JST / 8:19 p.m. ET (Saturday) followed by Marina's heat. Aly Van Wyck-Smart ( Toronto, ON) will make her first Paralympic appearance in the women's 50m backstroke S3 heats, where she will be joined by Nikita Ens ( Meadow Lake, SK) at 9:55 a.m. JST / 8:55 p.m. ET (Saturday). Finals start at 5 p.m. JST / 4 a.m. ET.
  • The group stage continues in the individual boccia competition, with Alison Levine ( Montreal) and Iulian Ciobanu ( Montreal) playing their second matches in the BC4 category, and Danik Allard ( Bois-des-Filion) doing the same in the BC2 tournament. Levine (1-0) will face off against Hong Kong's Wai Yan Vivian Lau at 4 p.m. JST / 3 a.m. ET. Ciobanu (1-0) takes on China's Lin Ximei at 9:30 a.m. JST / 8:30 p.m. ET (Saturday).Allard (0-1) is opposite Japan's Hidetaka Sugimura at 7:50 p.m. JST / 6:50 a.m. ET.
  • After a nail-biting five-set loss to Rio 2016 bronze medallist Brazil in its opener, Canada's women's sitting volleyball team is back for its second game of the tournament, facing off against Italy at 2 p.m. JST / 1 a.m. ET. Canada is currently ranked No. 5 in the world, while Italy is No. 10.
  • Canada will race in two B finals in Para rowing. Jessye Brockway ( Mill Bay, BC) and Jeremy Hall ( St. Paul, AB) will be at the start line at 10:10 a.m. JST / 9:10 p.m. ET (Saturday) in the mixed double sculls. Then, at 10:30 a.m. JST / 9:30 p.m. ET (Saturday) it will be the mixed coxed four's turn, featuring Kyle Fredrickson ( Duncan, BC), Bayleigh Hooper ( Chatsworth, ON), Victoria Nolan ( Toronto, ON), Andrew Todd ( Dartmouth, NS) and coxswain Laura Court ( St. Catharines, ON).
  • Wheelchair basketball play will see the Canadian women's team wrap up the preliminary round against Australia at 8:30 p.m. JST / 7:30 a.m. ET. Currently sitting in second in Group A with a 2-1 record, Canada is already assured a spot in the quarterfinals. In the men's tournament, Canada still has two games remaining, including on Sunday versus South Korea at 5 p.m. JST / 4 a.m. ET. At 0-3, the team is needing a win to keep its hopes of advancing alive.
  • Karen Van Nest ( Wiarton, ON) is back in Para archery, competing in the 1/16 elimination round, after finishing 11 th in the ranking round on Friday and setting a personal Paralympic best score of 346 in the second half. She will face off against Japan's Miho Nagano at 9:34 a.m. JST / 8:34 p.m. ET (Saturday).

COMPLETE SCHEDULE

CLICK HERE for the complete Canadian Paralympic Team schedule on August 29.

HOW TO WATCH

Livestream and on-demand broadcasts can be found at Paralympic.ca/Tokyo-2020/live-stream-video-demand, cbc.ca/tokyo2020 and Radio-Canada.ca/jeux-paralympiques, the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices, the free CBC Gem streaming service, and the Radio-Canada Sports app.

August 29 Canadian TV Broadcasts:

Sportsnet One (CBC Late Night Replay) - 7 a.m. ET CBC Daytime - 3 p.m. localCBC Late Night - 12 a.m. localRadio-Canada Afternoon - 2-5 p.m. ET

Click here for the complete broadcast schedule. Check your local listings for updated schedules.

MEDIA RESOURCES: Resources to cover the Tokyo 2020 Canadian Paralympic Team, including athlete bios, flash quotes, photos, and video highlights, are available at Paralympic.ca/tokyo-2020-media.

About the Canadian Paralympic Team: Canada is represented by 128 athletes competing in 18 sports at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, taking place August 24 to September 5.

About the Canadian Paralympic Committee: Paralympic.ca

