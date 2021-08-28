Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Six Louisiana State University Players Make NFL’s Top 100 List

By Robert J Wright
Posted by 
KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It happens every year about this time. Right before the beginning of the National Football League regular season, the league releases its list of the NFL's Top 100 Players, as voted on by the players themselves. And as always, LSU is well represented on this inventory of current stars, with...

kpel965.com

Comments / 0

KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Lsu#Tigers#Convent#Pro Bowl#Browns#Steelers#Kansas City Chiefs#Minnesota Vikings#Bucs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLESPN

Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Former NFL receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr., who caught Tom Bradys first postseason touchdown pass to help the Patriots win their first title, has died in a motorcycle accident. Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said in a statement Patten was killed in...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Here is What Cam Newton Said After Being Released By Patriots

Cam Newton shared a statement on social media after being released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday morning. "I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say...please don't feel sorry for me!! #imGOOD," Newton shared on his Instagram story, which was captured and tweeted by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLNew York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots’ quarterback battle following Cam Newton’s surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England’s starting QB. One post...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFLWIBW

Two Chiefs players fined by the NFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Two Kansas City Chiefs players have been fined by the NFL for various rules infractions during games. Safety Will Parks was fined $5,500 for a low block in the Chiefs preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, Parks is the first player in the league to be fined under the NFL’s new interpretation of this penalty.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...
NFLBleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2021: Christian McCaffrey and Safest Players to Draft No. 1

Successful fantasy-football drafting requires a lot of speculation and a fair amount of risk-taking. However, there's a big difference between betting on a boom-or-bust prospect in the middle rounds and gambling with a first-round selection. If you're fortunate enough to own the No. 1 pick in your fantasy draft, you...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Dan Orlovsky wants a Gardner Minshew trade

Did you have “trade for Gardner Minshew” on your Philadelphia Eagles preseason bingo card?. No? Well, apparently Dan Orlovsky did, as the noted semi-Eagles fan just introduced that sort of chaotic energy into your end-of-summer plans. Considering Orlovsky’s most famous football highlight at the NFL level involves recording a safety...
NFLPosted by
FOX2Now

Mahomes reigns as top player in the NFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After two consecutive years as the fourth best player in the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has added another top award to his trophy case. Mahomes is now the leagues No. 1 ranked player headed into the 2021 season, voted on by his peers.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Urban Meyer was ‘choked up’ by Gardner Minshew trade

Gardner Minshew and Urban Meyer didn’t work together for very long, but it certainly appears that the quarterback endeared himself to the head coach. The Jacksonville Jaguars traded Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday after the quarterback lost the starting job to first overall pick Trevor Lawrence. Meyer admitted making the trade was tough, and he actually choked up a little bit when delivering the news to Minshew.
NFLFOX Sports

Gardner Minshew: The NFL quarterback everyone wants to be friends with

"I’m fired up to be here." That was the quote from Gardner Minshew in his first media appearance as a Philadelphia Eagle at the start of this week, giving the same answer as basically every player who ever joined a new team in any sport, ever. That’s where the routine...

Comments / 0

Community Policy