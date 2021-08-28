Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Tractor Supply Aids Tennesseans After Historic Flooding

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, is supporting its employees, families and neighbors as Humphreys, Hickman, Houston and Dickson Counties recover in the aftermath of the devastating flooding that hit Tennessee on Aug. 21.

The Tennessee-based retailer donated $25,000 to the American Red Cross of Tennessee to assist relief efforts for those impacted by the storm. In addition, Tractor Supply has donated a $5,000 gift card to the Waverly Animal Shelter. In the aftermath of the historic flooding, the local animal shelter has taken in dozens of displaced animals and is in desperate need of supplies and foster homes.

"Right after the storm ravaged this area, Tractor Supply sprang into action," said Frank Remillard, District Manager for Tractor Supply. "Now more than ever we need to be here to support the community we call home. Our company and our Team Members are dedicated to do whatever we can to help get our friends and neighbors through this tough time."

The Company mobilized resources and vendor support to provide gift cards and more than 38,000 water bottles to community organizations. The store gift cards can be used for pet and animal products like food, feed and beds, or other necessary supplies for repairs such as tools, stock tanks, extension cords, gloves and more.

"When disaster strikes, Tractor Supply is dedicated to helping our communities," added Remillard. "Our thoughts continue to be with those affected, and we hope our support will aid in the community's recovery."

If you would like to learn more about how Tractor Supply supports local communities, please visit Corporate.TractorSupply.com/Community and follow Tractor Supply on Facebook and Instagram.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) - Get Tractor Supply Company Report, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets, and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands, and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 45,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 26, 2021, the Company operated 1,955 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a customer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 26, 2021, the Company operated 174 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org/tennessee or visit us on Twitter at @RedCrossTN.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210828005017/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
46K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanitarian Aid#Aids#Volunteers#Extreme Weather#The American Red Cross#Team#Tsco#Petsense#The Red Cross#American#Businesswire Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Mount Olive, NCMount Olive Tribune

Tractor Supply set to open Saturday

The largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, Tractor Supply Company is scheduled to open its new Mount Olive store on Saturday. Mount Olive TSC is set to provide a one-stop shop for the community serving farmers, livestock and pet owners, ranchers, part-time and hobby farmers, gardeners, homeowners, tradesmen and others.
Waverly, TNJournal Review

Cleaning supplies sought for flood victims

A donation trailer for Waverly, Tennessee flood victims will be available beginning at. 8 a.m. today at the former Save-a-lot parking lot, 451 E. South Blvd. Organizers said the small area of Waverly has been devastated by floodwaters and is in desperate need of cleaning supplies. “Our goal is to...
Steuben County, NYWETM

Local Businesses Seeking Relief After Historic Flooding

WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) – After a week of cleaning up storm damage across Steuben County, local businesses are now waiting anxiously to determine whether or not they’ll qualify for federal aid to help them rebuild. According to Steuben County Director of Public Safety Timothy Marshall, $30 million dollars in damage...
Haywood County, NCSylva Herald

Flood relief supplies headed to Haywood

Erin Adams and Bernie Gilchrist load a truck with donations ranging from a generator to diapers for Haywood County flood relief. The Jackson County community came together Sunday to donate supplies at Bridge Park, an effort borne on the Facebook page Sylva Shopping Support. Stanberry Insurance paid for the U-Haul, and Nathan’s Body Shop and Wrecker Service donated additional rental days. Nantahala Brewing Company donated food for the volunteers. Baxley’s Chocolates, Walmart and Ingles donated boxes. Volunteers Adams, Gilchrist, Elissa Hashemi, Jeff Olsen, Will Mayse, Elizabeth Wike and Emma Wike organized and packed up the donated items. The group also delivered donated supplies from Wonderworks Learning Studio, O’Malley’s, Everything Bagel and Lifeway Church.
Sandpoint, IDBonner County Daily Bee

Local veteran wins tractor supply grant

SAGLE — A local family has received a farmer veteran grant from Tractor Supply. With the grant money, Andre and Valerie Johansen said they plan on investing in fencing, a rototiller and basic infrastructure for their farm. The couple started Viking Family Farms last year on their one-acre property. Valerie...
Carbon County, PATimes News

Cat shelter flooded, supplies needed

A cat shelter in Carbon County is cleaning up after its building flooded Sunday during heavy rains that moved through the area. Dana Dunbar, Carbon County Friends of Animals manager, said staff went back to the shelter in Jim Thorpe on Sunday to check on the cats and they found that most of the rooms were flooded.
EnvironmentWNEM

Red Cross looking for more volunteers to help with natural disasters

With several states coast to coast dealing with damages from hurricanes and wildfires many areas across the United States need major repairs after the natural disasters. Meghan Lehman, regional communications director for the Michigan Region of American Red Cross, said the need for help is widespread. "We do have a...
New York City, NYpix11.com

After Ida: Resources for those impacted by historic flood waters in NY, NJ

NEW YORK — A stunned U.S. East Coast is facing a rising death toll, surging rivers, tornado damage and continuing calls for rescue after the remnants of Hurricane Ida walloped the region with record-breaking rain. At least 45 deaths have been linked to flooding from Maryland to New York from the storm’s strike Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Officials said at least 12 people died in New York City and three in suburban Westchester County. Authorities said at least 23 died in New Jersey and at least five in Pennsylvania. In Connecticut, a state trooper died after his cruiser was swept away. Another death was reported in Maryland.
Syracuse, NYlocalsyr.com

American Red Cross aids 70 after flooding in Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Volunteers from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to at least 70 people after floodwaters damaged or destroyed their homes in areas in and around Rome and Syracuse, the organization said on Sunday. About 25 households...
Conway, NHconwaydailysun.com

Tractor Supply developers get conditional OK

CONWAY — The Conway Planning Board gave unanimous conditional approval Aug. 26 to a proposed 19,028-square-foot Tractor Supply Co. store in North Conway but did not give it direct access to the North-South Road. That has been a roadblock for the town's dealing with the applicant, Matt Darling of NERP...
Humphreys County, TNwilliamsonherald.com

Couple thankful for community aid after Humphreys County flood

The stories coming out of Humphreys County, Tennessee continue to mount after record rainfall and devastating flash flooding Saturday turned tragic. For Laura Jones and boyfriend Phillip Hatcher, the past few days have been surreal. Hatcher lives across from his parent’s farm on Arnold Hollow Road in McEwen, Tennessee. His...
Posted by
Hunter Cabot

Be Aware of the New Symptoms for Delta Variant of Covid-19

Covid-19 Delta variant has new symptomsCDC on Unsplash. As the information circulates that the vaccines are waning in efficacy, a lot of people are getting nervous. If you were vaccinated in the first vaccine roll-outs, between December 2020 and March 2021, you may have cause to be.
U.S. Politicshngn.com

3 Stimulus Payments Ranging From $1,000-$8,000: You May Be Eligible Despite Slim Chance of Another Round of Check

While the prospects of another round of national direct payments are minimal, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, certain Americans may be eligible for additional cash. While many are hoping for more funding to alleviate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, legislation is unlikely to pass through a split House and Senate. Some states, on the other hand, have decided to send out their stimulus checks, and parents and homeowners may be eligible for additional direct payments.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

United Refused Couple’s $10K Refund After Canceled Flight, Until…

Mark and Donna Scaggs booked what was supposed to be a trip of a lifetime – a visit to Bali – in 2019. Like all the rest of us, they had no idea that COVID would turn the world upside down a few months later, nor how long it would last (Joe and I have a post written March 15, 2020, where we discussed our thoughts of things closing for 2 weeks to help slow COVID down – we had no clue what was coming down the pike).
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
101.9 KING FM

Big Food Recall Involves Walmart- Check Your Pantry Now!

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a gigantic muffin recall due to Listeria contamination. These products have been sold at retailers that include Sam's Club, Walmart, Costco, Stop-N-Shop, and others. These products were manufactured by the Give and Go Prepared Foods (U.S.A) Corporation and they are voluntarily recalling...

Comments / 0

Community Policy