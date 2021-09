Serial shopper (hence the job), mental health advocate, SUPER foodie and unashamed reality TV obsessive. The GLAMOUR team is made up of seasoned shoppers. We're clued up on the best new beauty products, used to waxing lyrical about runway trends and hot on interior trends worth knowing. But what about the stuff we *actually* spend our money on? Those random, game-changing products that might not get the airtime they deserve elsewhere on the GLAMOUR website? Read: the butter dish that has made our morning round of toast all-the-more enjoyable. The £35 velvet cushions that have elevated our sofa set-up no end. The wellness journal that's easing our transition back into the real world and giving us time to *breathe*. Enter, GLAMOUR Must-Haves: the new weekly series which highlights the weird and wonderful products the GLAMOUR team purchased - and loved - in the week prior.