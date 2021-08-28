Cancel
Watch DREAM THEATER Drummer MIKE MANGINI's Insane Sped-Up 'Play-Along' Video For New Single 'The Alien'

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDREAM THEATER drummer Mike Mangini has uploaded a "drum play-along" video of him performing the band's new single, "The Alien". According to Mike, the play-along was filmed at 110% speed for tour preparation purposes. The drum configuration matches the Pearl green chrome fade kit used on DREAM THEATER's 15th studio album, "A View From The Top Of The World", which is due on October 22.

