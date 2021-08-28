Watch DREAM THEATER Drummer MIKE MANGINI's Insane Sped-Up 'Play-Along' Video For New Single 'The Alien'

Neil Murray, a founding member of WHITESNAKE who played bass on one of the best-selling hard rock albums of all time, the band's self-titled 1987 effort, was asked in a new interview with Rolling Stone when the last time was that he spoke to WHITESNAKE leader David Coverdale. He responded: "Probably a few months ago. I didn't speak to him for many, many years. I went to see WHITESNAKE a few times when I wasn't in the band. and he'd even say onstage, 'Oh, I hear Neil Murray is in the audience. I hope he's going to come backstage afterwards.' And I wouldn't do that simply because there would be such a difference between their level of success and what I was doing at the time, which would be virtually nothing or something very obscure. I'd just be very uncomfortable.