Amid chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal, Travis Mills is on a mission to support service members who ‘did good’

ROME — The Travis Mills Foundation’s Veterans Retreat hummed with low-grade late summer activity. No families were in residence on Wednesday, and volunteers and staff were at work doing all the tasks large and small that keep the organization humming along. The expansive lawn that stretches from the retreat house down to the shore of Long Pond was being mowed, while elsewhere on the complex staff were coordinating the delivery of a grill that will be used in a fundraiser later in the day. Two more workers zipped over to a labyrinth where a roof to cover it is under construction.