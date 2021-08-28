Key Matchups To Watch: Rams vs Broncos

This game will be played on August 28th and the Rams will have a roster of 80 players. By August 31st they will have to cut that to 53. For some, they will be given a last chance to show what they bring to the table. For others on the bubble, coach Sean McVay will hold them out so that when they are eventually cut and hit the waiver wire they might fly under other team’s radar. That is to say, McVay wants to be able to stash some of the cuts on the practice squad if they clear waivers.