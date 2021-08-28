Cancel
NBA

Kevin Love has no interest in a buyout from the Cavaliers and, honestly, why would he?

By Mike D. Sykes, II
Posted by USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Kevin Love has wanted to get out of Cleveland for a while now. He’s clearly frustrated with his situation.

He went from running with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving while competing for championships to having to be the veteran on a young, rebuilding team. And that’s something no veteran wants to sign up for.

So it’s pretty easy to see why he’d want out at this point. But does he want out bad enough to negotiate a contract buyout with the Cavaliers?

Absolutely not.

Kevin Love reportedly has zero interest in negotiating buyout terms with the Cavaliers, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“There have been no talks with Cleveland on a buyout, nor is there any interest from Kevin in doing a buyout,” Love’s agent Jeff Schwartz told Woj.

Welp. Put those rumors to bed.

That frontcourt is crowded

So, yeah, it’s pretty clear there will be no buyout coming Kevin Love’s way. And why would he? He’s got two years and $60 million left on his deal with the Cavaliers.

Love wants all that. Every cent. It’s an awkward situation with Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and, now, Lauri Markkanen in the front court. But for $60 mil? Yeah, Kevin Love will certainly stick around.

Of course, Twitter had all the jokes about it.

Looks like both sides are holding pretty firm on their stances, so Kevin Love is going to be a Cleveland Cavalier this season. And for $60 million, can you blame him? I certainly can’t.

Hopefully, things don’t get too messy.

