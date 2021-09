Stuck’s Change is Bad slipped under the radar in 2020, but not quietly. The Chicago band’s wiry post-hardcore is rooted in their home city’s tradition of punchy noise-rock scrape (Jesus Lizard, Shellac) intertwined with the twitchy new wave of Devo, never simply muscular for its own sake, never content to stay in the same place for too long, either. Stuck’s music is anxious and unsettled, agitated as much by the sheer momentum of their musical impulses as they are by a capitalistic outside world determined to laugh in their penthouses while the world slowly burns.