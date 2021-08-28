Cancel
Will the Falcons continue to address the interior offensive line in 2022 NFL draft?

By Alex Lord
sportstalkatl.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Falcons selected four offensive and defensive linemen in the first draft of the new regime’s tenure. I fully expect that trend to continue every year that Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith are in control. It was the Saints method of operation; it’ll now be the Falcons’ strategy — bolstering the trenches every year.

