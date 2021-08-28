‘Manifest’ saved by Netflix for fourth and final season

Lucifer is coming to an end with Season 6. We're not ready to say goodbye yet, but at least we get to find out what happens after that heavenly cliffhanger sooner than expected. To recap where the Netflix drama left off: In Season 5, God (Dennis Haysbert) comes back to Earth to repair his broken relationship with his children, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside). However, tired of being God and wanting to be with the love of his life in a different universe, he announces his retirement.