Two Assistant Coaches to Miss Chicago Game

By David Boclair
AllTitans
 7 days ago
The Tennessee Titans will be without two assistant coaches in addition to head coach Mike Vrabel for Saturday’s preseason game against the Chicago Bears.

The team announced that wide receivers coach Rob Moore and offensive line assistant Jason Houghtaling are unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols. Plans have been put in place to deal with the coaching absences.

Additionally, rookie wide receiver Racey McMath has been added to the Reserve-COVID-19 list. McMath’s addition gives the Titans eight players on the COVID list. That group includes quarterback Ryan Tannehill and outside linebacker Harold Landry.

This is the fifth time in six days since Vrabel tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday that at least one player has been added to the COVID list. Players are put the COVID list either because they tested positive for the coronavirus or because they were determined to have had close contact with someone who has the virus. League rules prohibit teams from revealing the reason behind a player’s inclusion.

On a positive note, special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman, who was subject to the league’s COVID-19 protocols earlier in the week, is available to coach and will be the primary sideline voice to all players.

The Titans also said that coordinator of football development John Streicher will be in charge of in-game decisions, facilitate communication between the coaching staff and manage playing time in the final opportunity to for players to make their respective cases prior to final roster cuts.

“[I am] really confident those guys will be ready to go and continue what we have been trying to do these last couple preseason games and continue to try and play the way we feel like is beneficial for us to win football games,” Vrabel said Thursday. “… Whoever is out there with the challenge flag hopefully they can get them to do that as well.”

