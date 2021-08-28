Nationals' Paolo Espino: Fans seven in win

Cancel
Espino (4-4) picked up the win in Friday's 2-1 victory over the Mets, allowing one run on three hits over five innings. He struck out seven without walking a batter. He kept New York off balance through 68 pitches (49 strikes), and Espino's only real mistake resulted in a Javier Baez solo shot in the fourth inning. The right-hander has yet to complete six innings in a start since joining the Nats' rotation, but he'll take a respectable 4.13 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 65:15 K:BB through 80.2 innings into his next outing.

