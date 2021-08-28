Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets' Rich Hill: Tough loss Friday

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Hill (6-6) took the loss Friday as the Mets fell 2-1 to the Nationals, giving up two runs on five hits over five innings. He struck out eight without walking a batter. The veteran left-hander tossed 62 of 91 pitches for strikes in a strong effort, but he got little run support. Hill's performance has taken a step backward since the trade from the Rays, as he's gone 0-2 to begin his Mets' tenure with a shaky 4.83 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 24:7 K:BB through 31.2 innings.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets Rich Hill#Rays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBMLB

Tough 4th sends Cabrera to loss to Mets

NEW YORK -- Marlins right-hander Edward Cabrera took a tumble and wasn't the same in a 3-1 seven-inning loss to the Mets on Tuesday night at Citi Field. Miami was swept in an unconventional doubleheader after dropping the matinee -- which was the resumption of a suspended game from April 11 -- in walk-off fashion.
MLBBirmingham Star

Mets return home to face NL-best Giants

The New York Mets are almost sure to get Francisco Lindor back during a homestand that begins Tuesday night. Only time will tell if Lindor returns in time to save a Mets season that's spiraled downward during his time on the injured list. With or without Lindor, the Mets will...
MLBwmleader.com

Struggling Mets nipped by Dodgers, fall six back in NL East

LOS ANGELES — Carlos Carrasco’s rebound from two straight abbreviated starts was the second-best thing that could have happened to the Mets on Friday. The first-best would have been a win over the Dodgers — with an offensive breakout to boot — but from here, Fantasyland is 30 miles south, the same direction in which the Mets’ season continues to head.
MLBatlantanews.net

Mets keep making playoff push in twin bill vs. Nationals

The New York Mets dodged a major disappointment Friday night, when they got some help from a pair of unlikely sources in their bid to climb back into the National League East race. Now the Mets' favorite setting -- a doubleheader -- awaits with a pitcher who has thrived in...
MLBNew Jersey Herald

NY Mets, Aaron Loup can't hold off Giants as team continues to fade in NL East race

NEW YORK — In one at-bat, the Mets provided a glimpse of their entire season. With the Mets down a run, Pete Alonso, their hottest hitter, stepped to the plate to face Giants closer Jake McGee. Bases loaded. Two outs. Citi Field crowd on its feet. The Giants had already made two mistakes in the field that allowed the Mets to have a chance here.
MLBNew York Post

Mets overcome Edwin Diaz implosion to top Nationals, inch closer in NL East

WASHINGTON — With their season spiraling toward the abyss just over a week ago, it was fair to wonder if the Mets would see .500 again this year. That benchmark of mediocrity likely won’t get them to the playoffs, but it’s often the first step in resembling a team with a chance. The Mets returned to .500 on Friday night, overcoming Edwin Diaz’s first implosion in six weeks to beat the Nationals 6-2 in 10 innings.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Watch: Dodgers Tribute Video For Rich Hill In Return To Dodger Stadium

After completing a sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Los Angeles Dodgers continued their homestand with a four-game series against the New York Mets. It marked the second time in as many weeks the teams faced each other, with L.A. previously winning three in a row against New York at Citi Field. The Mets' trip to Dodger Stadium gave Rich Hill a chance to return to his former home ballpark for the first time since departing the Dodgers as a free agent after the 2019 season.
MLBDaily Breeze

Dodgers’ winning streak ends with loss to Mets

LOS ANGELES — It ended with a big inning. During their nine-game winning streak, the Dodgers had outscored their opponents 10-0 in first innings and scored first in seven of the nine games. But the New York Mets got to Dodgers starter David Price for three runs in the first inning, building on that to beat the Dodgers 7-2 and hand them their first defeat since August 12 in Philadelphia.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: Mets Wrap Up Tough West Coast Trip With Win

After wrapping up their series against the Dodgers, the Mets have a much-needed day off before beginning a series against the Giants at Citi Field. Mets infielder Javier Báez made his impact felt during his return from the IL on Sunday. He went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Frustration Mounts For Mets in 3-2 Loss to Dodgers

Frustration continues to mount and build and implode on top of itself for the New York Mets. They lost to the Dodgers again on Friday, this time by a score of 3-2 at Dodger Stadium. They were in in the game, and Carlos Carrasco turned in a decent outing, but they ultimately couldn’t do enough against Dodgers ace Walker Buehler. They nearly staged a comeback in the eighth, but they lost some tough battles and were plagued by some questionable calls as they failed to come through with that big hit.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Productive in loss

Nimmo went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Dodgers. The outfielder was responsible for the Mets' first run, knocking a solo shot off Dodgers ace Max Scherzer in the fifth inning. Nimmo hasn't provided much in the way of counting stats this year with four homers, 20 RBI, 35 runs scored and two stolen bases. He's added 14 doubles and a .283/.401/.399 slash line across 268 plate appearances. He has a meager two long balls, five RBI and nine runs scored through 20 games in August.
MLBnewsbrig.com

Rich Hill disappointed he didn’t give Mets more in loss

Rich Hill had the reputation for essentially being a five-inning pitcher at this stage of his career when the Mets acquired him in July from the Rays. The 41-year-old lefty has recorded exactly 15 outs in five of his six starts since the trade after allowing two runs in the third inning of Friday’s dreary 2-1 loss to the Nationals at Citi Field.
MLBchatsports.com

Mets Fall To Giants For 9th Loss In 11 Games

NEW YORK (AP) — Hours after learning his grandmother died, Brandon Belt texted his wife and parents Tuesday, admitting he was struggling and uncertain he could play. His dad reminded him that his grandma, Margaret Peterson, would have wanted to see him out there. “I think that kind of locked...
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Gets breather Friday

McNeil isn't starting Friday's game against the Nationals, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Even though right-hander Paolo Espino is starting for the Nationals on Friday, McNeil will retreat to the bench for a second straight game. J.D. Davis will start at the hot corner and bat sixth.
MLBYardbarker

Mets Drop Series To Dodgers In 3rd Straight Loss

The Mets have dropped the first three games of their four-game set with the Dodgers, falling by a score of 4-3 on Saturday afternoon. The Amazins' are now 60-63, and could very well be seven games back of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East by later tonight. Although the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy