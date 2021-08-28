Mets' Rich Hill: Tough loss Friday
Hill (6-6) took the loss Friday as the Mets fell 2-1 to the Nationals, giving up two runs on five hits over five innings. He struck out eight without walking a batter. The veteran left-hander tossed 62 of 91 pitches for strikes in a strong effort, but he got little run support. Hill's performance has taken a step backward since the trade from the Rays, as he's gone 0-2 to begin his Mets' tenure with a shaky 4.83 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 24:7 K:BB through 31.2 innings.www.cbssports.com
