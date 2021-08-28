Mets' Rich Hill: Tough loss Friday

Frustration continues to mount and build and implode on top of itself for the New York Mets. They lost to the Dodgers again on Friday, this time by a score of 3-2 at Dodger Stadium. They were in in the game, and Carlos Carrasco turned in a decent outing, but they ultimately couldn’t do enough against Dodgers ace Walker Buehler. They nearly staged a comeback in the eighth, but they lost some tough battles and were plagued by some questionable calls as they failed to come through with that big hit.