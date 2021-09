If there's one thing that makes the NFL exciting every year, it's the fact that it's arguably the most unpredictable sports league on the planet. Even a team that finished the prior season in last place can have high hopes for the following season and that's because one of the craziest things about the NFL is its ability to produce at least one team every season that goes from worst to first. Basically, thanks to parity, nearly every NFL fan can go into a season feeling like their favorite team has a legitimate chance to make the playoffs.