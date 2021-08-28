Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Nails down sixth save
Finnegan walked one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his sixth save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Mets. He only tossed five of 11 pitches for strikes, but Finnegan coaxed a game-ending double play grounder out of Javier Baez to erase his free pass. The right-hander has only blown one save since inheriting the closer role from Brad Hand, but Finnegan's 0.75 ERA in 12 innings over that stretch isn't supported by his 1.17 WHIP or 7:5 K:BB.www.cbssports.com
