New York Mets owner Steve Cohen weighed in on the controversy surrounding his third-place team in the National League East. "These are young guys, and sometimes we forget they are on a public stage and can make mistakes," Cohen said when discussing the idea that Javier Baez and others are criticizing the fans when they make thumbs-down gestures, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post. "They hit the third rail, though, by messing with fans. And it is unacceptable. Hopefully, this is a teaching moment, and they will learn from this."