Bills vs Packers NFL Reddit live stream for final preseason game

The Packers were the talk of the 2021 offseason thanks to their future Hall of Fame quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, long refusing to commit to his place in Green Bay. Now, the Rodgers drama is old news, with the signal-caller back in the saddle for at least one more year in green and yellow. In a way, all the focus on his situation seems to have diverted attention from the Packers as a whole. This is a team that's come within one win of reaching the Super Bowl in two straight seasons, and they're returning the QB-head coach pairing that led the NFL's highest-scoring offense in 2020, when said QB won league MVP.