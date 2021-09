The final race of the regular season is upon us, the 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday. It will mark the final chance for drivers to maneuver up the NASCAR standings, gain points and position themselves for the playoffs. The 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 marks NASCAR's third trip to Daytona International Speedway this year and the first since the opening two races of the season. Denny Hamlin was the only driver to notch top-five finishes in the two previous NASCAR at Daytona races, and he'll look to narrow the gap in the standings on Saturday.