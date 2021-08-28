Cancel
Simone Biles Sweetly Celebrates Her One-Year Dating Anniversary to Jonathan Owens on Instagram

By Katherine J Igoe
Marie Claire
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlways amazing Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has been opening up about her life lately, and that includes sharing that she and her boyfriend Jonathan Owens, who plays football for the Houston Texans, have been together for an entire year. Ok, technically, they've been together for over a year, because by the time she posted the day had already passed. It still totally counts, though.

