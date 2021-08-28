Simone Biles Sweetly Celebrates Her One-Year Dating Anniversary to Jonathan Owens on Instagram

She said, though, that she knew it was in the team's best interest to pull out when she did. Going into the Tokyo Olympics, gymnast Simone Biles was the favorite to sweep all the gold medals up for grabs. She was the returning gold medalist in the All-Around competition, and Team USA were the defending champs in the team competition. But when the events started, Biles found herself dealing with a mental health issue that forced her to sit out of nearly all of the competitions. She's spoken out on the topic since the summer Games, mostly saying she was humbled by the support, but in a new interview with E! News, she's finally admitted that while it was what she needed to do, it was disappointing to have to miss almost everything.