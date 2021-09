CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is back. The 24-year-old will play in the Bengals' preseason finale against the Dolphins on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. "It'll be good to get out there in front of the home crowd in a very similar environment as Week 1 will be," head coach Zac Taylor said. "I think that's what's best for the team and what's best for all of us, so we're going to do it."