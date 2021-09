Lando Norris has been declared fit to take part in Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix following his terrifying 185mph crash in qualifying.The British driver, 21, lost control of his McLaren through the fearsome Eau Rouge in the wet conditions, slamming into the wall and pirouetting four and a half times before coming to a standstill.Norris wrote off the back of his McLaren in the accident, with the front-right wheel also torn away from his car.TV pictures immediately cut away from the scene and to the McLaren garage where Norris’ concerned colleagues stood with hands on their heads.Norris’ race engineer, Will Joseph...