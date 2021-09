Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have lauded the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United. The Red Devils confirmed the Portuguese superstar’s sensational return after striking an agreement with Juventus to pay €15m (£12.9m) plus a further €8m (£6.9m) in add-ons.Ronaldo rejoins the club 12 years after his departure, when he joined Real Madrid in 2009 for £80m. It also ends a three-year spell for the 36-year-old in Turin, which saw him score 101 goals in 134 matches.Rashford tweeted: “Wow wow wow, he’s home,” adding a series of emojis while tagging Ronaldo. With Sancho adding: “SCARY HOURS!”A club statement read:...