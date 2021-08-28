5 Oilers Players Contending for League Awards in 2021-22

This Edmonton Oilers team is filled with talent for this coming season, with five standout candidates to compete for several individual awards. The obvious names being Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, two of the top players in the world, vying for multiple trophies at the top of the league. Another name is Darnell Nurse, the Oilers’ number one defenceman who played himself into Norris contention last season with his great play night in and night out. The last two players are young and should finally get their spots on the team through training camp, Ryan McLeod and Evan Bouchard.