Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

5 Oilers Players Contending for League Awards in 2021-22

By Rob Couch
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Edmonton Oilers team is filled with talent for this coming season, with five standout candidates to compete for several individual awards. The obvious names being Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, two of the top players in the world, vying for multiple trophies at the top of the league. Another name is Darnell Nurse, the Oilers’ number one defenceman who played himself into Norris contention last season with his great play night in and night out. The last two players are young and should finally get their spots on the team through training camp, Ryan McLeod and Evan Bouchard.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jujhar Khaira
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Evan Bouchard
Person
Oscar Klefbom
Person
Darnell Nurse
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Tyson Barrie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junior League#P G#The Art Ross Trophy#Pacific Division#The Art Ross Hart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Oilers Ranked 5th-Worst Run NHL Team, “Squandering” Best Players

According to fans who read The Athletic and closely follow the Edmonton Oilers, the franchise didn’t rank terribly well among 32 teams in the NHL when it comes to how the organization is being run. In fact, it ranked No. 28 out of 32 teams, putting it fifth from the bottom.
NHLchatsports.com

Oilers: Was Connor McDavid robbed as the NHL 22 cover athlete?

Connor McDavid #97, Edmonton Oilers Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports. The Edmonton Oilers season is still over a month away, so today we can highlight a video game that fans will want to play this year. EA Sports announced the next NHL game in their lineup. NHL 22’s trailer...
NHLchatsports.com

Edmonton Oilers: Potential Beijing Olympic Team Players

Canadian Olympic Team Handshake 2018 Mandatory Credit: David E. Klutho-USA TODAY Sports. With the Women’s Ice Hockey Championship ending earlier this week, it got me looking forward to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics’ and the hockey being played there. Which led me to think if the NHL sends players over, which Edmonton Oilers could we potentially see there in February?
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Senators, Sharks, Canadiens, Oilers, NHL at the Olympics…

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Ottawa Senators signed a player but are also running into a potential snag with one of their stars. So too, there is more news on the negotiations between the San Jose Sharks and Tomas Hertl, plus possible trade chatter. Are the Edmonton Oilers close on a Kailer Yamamoto deal and the NHL has announced that players can attend the 2022 Olympics.
NHLoilersnation.com

Edmonton Oilers player review and 2021-22 preview: Evan Bouchard

Welcome to the 2020-21 season review and 2021-22 season preview player-by-player! In this, and other articles, I’ll be, well, reviewing the Edmonton Oilers 2020-21 season and previewing the 2021-22 season. You can read about the analytics behind my analysis here. Evan Bouchard is going to be a special player. Drafted...
NHLchatsports.com

Edmonton Oilers: Player Fantasy Point Ranking This Season

Edmonton Oilers, Leon Draisaitl, #29 Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports. If there is one thing sports fans love more than watching sports, it’s playing sports fantasy. When it comes to the NHL fantasy the Edmonton Oilers are going to have a couple of players that could help you win your fantasy league this year. Each league has its own rules and scoring. For this article I am going to rank by goals and assists.
NHLchatsports.com

Oilers News: The NHL Is Officially Going To The Olympics

National Hockey League, Edmonton Oilers, Olympic Games, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Canada at the Olympics, Stanley Cup, International Ice Hockey Federation. Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images) The NHL announced today that they plan to go to the Olympics as they have reached an agreement with the IIHF. This...
NHLwiartonecho.com

Edmonton Oilers newcomer ranked as a top "sleeper" of the year in the NHL

This in from Pete Jensen of NHL.com, a fantasy hockey expert, his ranking of the top sleepers for hockey pools, where he has new Edmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman second on the list, after only goalie Linus Ullmark of Boston. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but...
NHLoilersnation.com

ON’s 2021 Prospects Countdown – No. 8: Ilya Konovalov

The Edmonton Oilers’ long-term goaltending situation is completely up in the air. The team has Mike Smith signed for two seasons while Mikko Koskinen and Alex Stalock are set to become free agents next summer. There’s a very clear path to a professional gig in the not-so-distant future for the...
NHLbardown.com

Connor McDavid reacts to the NHL’s participation in Beijing 2022

For the first time since 2014, players in the NHL will be allowed to participate in the winter Olympics. The NHL and NHLPA released a statement today regarding an agreement they made with the IIHF on the new rules. You know what that means? Get ready to see some of...
NHLYardbarker

Oilers Get Blue Line Experience with Keith Addition

It has been a busy off-season thus far for general manager Ken Holland and the Edmonton Oilers. With the addition of Duncan Keith on the back-end, it adds experience for the regular season and come playoff time as the Oilers plan on going deeper in the postseason. Keith was acquired on July 12, along with Tim Soderlund, from the Chicago Blackhawks for defenceman Caleb Jones and a conditional draft pick in 2022.
NHLYardbarker

Oilers News & Rumors: Holloway, McLeod, Keith, Olympic Selections

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, who is a darkhorse player to make the team out of camp? How big of an impact can Ryan McLeod have on this roster next season? Is there a chance Duncan Keith retires before his contract expires? Finally, which players from this Oilers roster will make it to the 2022 Olympics?
NHLYardbarker

Islanders’ 5 Most Impactful Players for 2021-22

The New York Islanders have one of the more complete rosters in the NHL and hope to build off of last season’s success, where the team reached the Stanley Cup Semifinal and hopefully win their first Cup since the 1982-83 NHL season. Heading into the 2021-22 NHL season, the Islanders have plenty of players that are necessary to the team’s success. Moreover, with consecutive Semifinal appearances, the future looks bright as a handful of players that have proven to the front office that they can build a Stanley Cup roster around them.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

3 Red Wings Who Could Win Awards in 2021-22

The Detroit Red Wings will probably not be a great team in 2021-22. However, in hockey, there’s always a chance. Even if they don’t make the postseason, some players could have outstanding individual performances. Many Red Wings could win awards, but these are three most likely to earn some hardware at the end of the season. Of course, it would surprise no one, including me, if the player who ends up being nominated for an award doesn’t end up on this list, but I’ll give my predictions a shot.
NHLYardbarker

Blues’ Potential 2021-22 Regular Season Award Winners

The 2021-22 NHL season is fast approaching and after a terrific offseason, the St. Louis Blues are poised to make another deep playoff run. With additions to the roster such as Pavel Buchnevich and Brandon Saad, the Blues made drastic improvements to the weakest areas of their team. While team...
NHLalbuquerqueexpress.com

NHL, NHLPA agree to take 2022 Olympics break

NHL players are returning to the Winter Olympics in 2022 in Beijing. The league and the NHL Players' Association announced a joint agreement Friday with the International Ice Hockey Federation to take a break in the 2021-22 regular-season schedule to accommodate the players' participation. This will be the sixth time...
NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Kurtis Gabriel Fighting for a Roster Spot

The Toronto Maple Leafs added some much-needed grit by signing free agent Kurtis Gabriel. He is a heavyweight grinder who plays a straightforward game and has no problem causing chaos. However, that type of player doesn’t match the makeup of the Maple Leafs’ roster for the past five seasons. That fact alone is enough to make Gabriel a welcome edition, but he’s going to have to fight his way onto a team loaded with talent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy