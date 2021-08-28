RAW: LA: IDA: ST TAMMANY PARISH PREPS - GETTING GAS

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference about damage from Hurricane Ida to Livingston, St. Helena, and St. Tammany parishes at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4. The news conference will be live streaming in this story.
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a news conference about damage from Hurricane Ida to Livingston, St. Helena, and St. Tammany parishes as well as other parts of the state on Saturday, Sept. 4. “This is going to be a marathon, one step at a time....
Hurricane Ida, a Category 4 storm packing 150 mph winds and a 19-foot wall of water, lashed south Louisiana on Aug. 29, leaving behind a swath of wreckage among the most destructive in recorded history. The storm made landfall near Port Fourchon exactly 16 years to the day that Hurricane...
PINEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Cleco announced progress Saturday (Sept. 4) in its struggle to restore power to customers in the wake of Hurricane Ida. The energy company said power has been restored to 73 percent of customers in St. Tammany Parish, and to 47 percent of customers in Washington Parish.
