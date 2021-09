CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — At some point Bret Bielema knows some emotions might catch up to him. At noon on Saturday, when he nears Illinois’ Week Zero kickoff against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, he might feel differently than he did on Monday. Right now, Illinois’ new head coach is basking in the excitement to unveil what he and his team have worked on inside the fortress that is Memorial Stadium and the Smith Center.