Taking their shot: NBA referees to be vaccinated this season

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

NBA referees will all be vaccinated against the coronavirus this season. The NBA announced Saturday that it has struck a deal with the National Basketball Referees Association on that requirement. Part of the referees’ agreement with the NBA also says that those working games will receive booster shots once they become recommended. The vote by the referees on the issue took place earlier this week. The deal was announced one day after the league told teams anyone who works in close proximity of players and referees must be vaccinated. The referees call the move a “clear example of when labor and management work together for the common good.”

