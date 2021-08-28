Cancel
'Needs tying down to a long term deal': Sunderland fans praise key men after going top of League One with Wycombe win

Sunderland Echo
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo goals from Ross Stewart and an Elliot Embleton strike gave Lee Johnson’s side all three points before David Wheeler pulled a goal back for the visitors in stoppage time. @Ian_Crow3: Physical test and lads stood strong and deserved the three points. Stewart and Embo combo, tight unit at back and Neil and O'Nien controlling the midfield. Pace, youth, quality, finally getting what we wanted to see for years and it's paying off.

