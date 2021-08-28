Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Jamie McAllister has this clear message as Sunderland go top of League One with Wycombe win

By Phil Smith
Sunderland Echo
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 3-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers means that the Black Cats will finish the day in the automatic promotion places for the first time since April 12, 2019. The Sunderland assistant head coach said he was thrilled with the team's start to the campaign, but insists there is much more to come from a group still coming together after a hectic summer of squad overhaul on Wearside.

www.sunderlandecho.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Vokes
Person
Elliot Embleton
Person
Dan Neil
Person
Carl Winchester
Person
Jamie Mcallister
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wycombe#Football Clubs#Sunderland Afc#League One#Wearside#Sunderland Afc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerSunderland Echo

Win tickets to see Sunderland AFC take on Wycombe

We have four pairs of tickets to give away for the match, which kicks off at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, August 28 at 3pm. To be in with a chance of winning answer this question: who has managed both Wycombe and Sunderland?. A:: Martin O’Neill. B:: Roy Keane.
SportsSunderland Echo

Lee Johnson has this clear verdict on Bailey Wright's Sunderland future amid Wigan Athletic interest

Wright's future at the club has at times been in doubt over the summer, with strong interest from Wigan Athletic in the experienced centre-back. Though his gametime has been affected in the opening weeks by a groin injury sustained in pre-season, he yet again produced an assured cameo from the bench on Saturday afternoon as the Black Cats sealed an important win over AFC Wimbledon.
Premier LeagueESPN

Brighton ease past Watford to go joint top of Premier League

Brighton moved joint top of the Premier League as first-half goals by Shane Duffy and Neal Maupay earned them a comfortable 2-0 home win against Watford on Saturday. Defender Duffy struck with a bullet header from a corner after 10 minutes to give the hosts the perfect start. - Insider...
SoccerSB Nation

Depth, Quality & Attacking Options: Wycombe’s visit to Sunderland will test all three

Now, the challenges really begin. After harvesting a promising nine points from our opening four league fixtures, games in which we’ve shown flashes of attacking promise as well as a good deal of resilience and determination to eke out results, we’re now preparing for a league fixture that will represent the stiffest test to date of our promotion aspirations.
SoccerSunderland Echo

'Surprised' 'Delighted': What Sunderland fans are saying as Lee Johnson recalls several first-team players for Wycombe Wanderers clash

The Black Cats made seven changes for their Carabao Cup game at Blackpool earlier this week, as Aiden O’Brien scored a hat-trick in a 3-2 win. After missing the match at Bloomfield Road, the likes of Aiden McGeady, Luke O’Nien and Lynden Gooch have returned to the starting XI, which has just one alteration from last weekend’s 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon.
Premier LeagueSunderland Echo

League One promotion odds: Sunderland, Portsmouth, Lincoln City and Ipswich Town's price to reach Championship - according to leading outlet

Carl Winchester scored the only goal of the game. But head coach Lee Johnson missed the strike but hailed the Northern Irishman's 'outstanding' performance at the Stadium of Light. Johnson was pondering changes when Winchester's deflected effort found the bottom corner, securing three crucial points for Sunderland. There was a...
Premier LeagueSunderland Echo

Sunderland draw League One opposition in Carabao Cup third round

The Black Cats beat Championship outfit Blackpool 3-2 on Tuesday night after beating Port Vale in the first round. Lee Johnson’s side netted around £22,000 from the game at Port Vale. The attendance at Bloomfield Road was 5,756 with the average ticket price roughly £15 for the clash. That means...

Comments / 0

Community Policy