Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sun Valley, NV

Teen rescued from hostage situation in Sun Valley

By News 4, Fox 11 Digital Staff
mynews4.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUN VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A 19-year-old female is safe and unharmed after being held hostage by a relative Friday evening. Patrol deputies initially responded to a home on the 5700 block of Lupin Drive in Sun Valley at 4:00 p.m. on August 27. When deputies arrived they located a 19-year-old girl who was outside the residence. The teen wanted to retrieve personal items she had in the home, but she said her uncle Luis Topete, 41, wasn’t allowing her access.

mynews4.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sun Valley, NV
Sun Valley, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Held Hostage#Office Detention Facility
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
The Associated Press

Hurricane Ida evacuees urged to return to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — With power due back for almost all of New Orleans by next week, Mayor LaToya Cantrell strongly encouraged residents who evacuated because of Hurricane Ida to begin returning home. But outside the city, the prospects of recovery appeared bleaker, with no timeline on power restoration and homes and businesses in tatters.
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy