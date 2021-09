The final match of the LPL’s 2021 season is nearly here. The entire season all comes down to this. EDG and FunPlus Phoenix will face each other one more time, this time for all the marbles. This match will decide who will go to Worlds as the LPL’s number 1 seed, joining Damwon Kia, MAD Lions, and 100 Thieves in pool 1. With the way the LPL playoffs is formatted, many agree that these two teams are truly the best the LPL has to offer. Without further ado, here are the two teams that will fight in the LPL 2021 Summer Split Grand-Finals.