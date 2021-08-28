CLARK: August

I never used to sweat. Now it’s an everyday occurrence. We’re not talking about the glistening or glowing of the movies. Instead, many days my clothes are soaked through. Welcome to August in Texas. The mere mention of the month is enough to send Texans hightailing off to Colorado for the entire month. When we first moved to Dallas, I was astonished at this phenomenon - the idea that people actually fled for cooler places as the weather turned hot. I soon found out many folks plan their vacation for August if at all possible.