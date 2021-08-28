Local area could see four-to-six inches of rain between Monday and Wednesday

The potential exists for Christian County and surrounding areas to receive between four to six inches of rain as the remnants of Hurricane Ida impact the region. That’s according to the National Weather Service in Paducah, who says projections could change and therefore where exactly will get the most rain is unknown, it’s likely that the areas that will be most impacted is west Kentucky, particularly in the Pennyrile region. Between Monday through Wednesday, the area could see between four to six inches of rain, with the bulk of it to fall Tuesday and Tuesday night.