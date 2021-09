The Northern Illinois Huskies are hopeful that 2021 will be better than last year in DeKalb. The 2020 campaign was a season to forget for NIU, as the Huskies lost all six games and suffered their first winless season since 1997 (when they went 0-11). The six game losing streak is also the Huskies’ longest losing streak since they dropped seven in a row back in 2015/16 (losing the last three games of 2015 and the first four games of 2016).