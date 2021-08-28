Anyone ever had low platlets?
I bruise very easily. Like grip my arm and I'll come out in a bruise. Bruises just pop up. My gums were bleeding so I figured gingivitis so got some special mouthwash and it calmed down. I was in hospital the day before yesterday and bloods showed high APL and low platlets at 53. I have googled and I know it's not the worst it can be but it's not great. I was advised to get a repeat test in a week which I will. I'm just feeling a bit scared. I've been suffering with weakness and dizzy spells all year and had bloods they said were fine at my doctors practice. Is it bad? I'm not gonna lie I have eating disorders (3 types) and I don't drink all week but used to each evening in the past. When I do drink now say on a weekend I really binge. Obviously it's only been 2 days but I won't be touching it again. I'm also trying to eat breakfast lunch and dinner.forums.digitalspy.com
Comments / 0